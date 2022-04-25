Adams County
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a Walking Party on Wednesday, April 27, around Culps Hill starting from Unity Park, 37 Lefever St., Gettysburg. Katie Groomes, WellSpan exercise specialist, will lead a group walk at 1 p.m. Walk is two to three miles on roads, hilly, partly shaded. Walking time is 1–6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine except for thunderstorms and severe weather. Dogs on leashes are welcome except at orchards. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
BSA Venture Crew 230 will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday, April 30, 4-6 p.m. at the Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road. The meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, desserts, and drink. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call Herb at 717-778-1867.
————
The second annual Spring Fever Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Adams County Library System, is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Gettysburg Library garage, 140 Baltimore St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is May 7.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road to celebrate May Friendship Day with a program and guest speaker Mary Kay Turner. Attendees should bring their own packed lunch; water and coffee will be provided. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary members’ Mother-Daughter banquet will be held May 9 at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults; $7 for ages 6 through 12; and under 6 eat free. Reservations must be made through Connie at 717-677-8075 by May 2, after which no reservations will be accepted.
————
Biglerville Garden Club’s annual plant sale at the National Apple Museum, Sillik Pavilion, 154 W. Hanover St., will be May 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. highlighting native perennials. Annuals, perennials, small shrubs and more available.
————
It’s yard sale time at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., on Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For space rental and information, call Jill at 717-677-1363.
————
Biglerville American Legion hosting a yard sale at Legion Woods pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road, Saturday, May 7, 8:30-? Food available. Inside space questionable; outside spaces $5, bring own tables.
————
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., is hosting a barbecue pork ribs and chicken dinner Saturday, May 7, with pick up 12-1:30 p.m. Whole rack dinner, $20; half rack dinner, $12; chicken dinner, $10. Meals include baked potato, applesauce and roll and butter. Pre-order required by calling Connie at 717-677-7696 or Elaine at 717-968-0716 by April 29.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on May 3, at 5 p.m. for a tour of the Hosta Hideaway Nursery and Gardens, 95 Sequoia Court, York Springs. For more information about the garden club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
East Berlin
East Berlin Area Community Center will host the biggest yard sale in Adams County on Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with over 100 vendors with food, treasures, and a farmers’ market. Parking in front and back of the building at 405 North Ave.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for dinner on May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Ventura’s in Fairfield. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
A Community Yard Sale is slated for April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church. Food for sale. For more information or to reserve a spot to sell, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 has discontinued being open to the public on Fridays until a cook is hired.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant parking lot on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. to walk in the area, for example Culp’s Hill. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Church, 1717 Carrol’s Tract Road, is holding a drive-thru chicken dinner Saturday, May 14, by pre-order. Order by calling 717-778-7884 by May 1. If no answer, leave a name, telephone number and the number of dinners ordering. Cost of meal is $15; menu is half a chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Harvard beets, green beans and a dessert. Pick up time is 12-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.