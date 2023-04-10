The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of April 6.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Donald McVicker, 60, of Stewartstown, was charged with one count each driving under the influence of alcohol and obstruction of justice March 5, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Courtney Turek, 27, of York, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 28 mph Feb. 24, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
James Powers III, 25, of Fairfield, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol Dec. 24, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Ishan Phinn, 26, of York, was charged with one count of presenting false identification to a police officer Feb. 24, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Phineas Saum, 23, of Gardners, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10-.16, and disregarding a traffic lane Jan. 28, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Shaffer, 62, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without a functioning driver’s side headlight Jan. 16, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
