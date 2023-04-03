Casey

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, this week introduced two bills to support senior economic security across the nation, including protections from workplace age discrimination and increased access to healthy, affordable meals for older adults and adults with disabilities, according to a release issued by Casey’s office.

An estimated 5.2 million older adults struggle to put enough food on the table and many older Americans have trouble finding consistent employment due to age discrimination.

