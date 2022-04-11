Main Street Gettysburg announce preliminary plans for this year’s A Gettysburg Christmas Festival.
The festival will return to its traditional date of the first full weekend in December, which is Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4, according to a Main Street release.
“Early planning has been possible this year thanks to relaxed pandemic mitigation efforts, so organizers have been busy working out logistics for several new attractions and events that have already been secured,” the release reads.
Others will be added as planning continues. Details will be announced over the next several months.
“We have some really cool things in store to celebrate the holidays in Gettysburg this year,” said Main Street President Jill Sellers. “There will be a variety of activities in the historic district and throughout the Borough. It will be fun for families and people of all ages and will showcase our spectacular town at a very special time of the year.”
Two road closures are planned for 2022:
• Lincoln Square on Baltimore Street up to High Street: Portable traffic signals will manage traffic through the square, including pedestrian crossings.
• Culp Street: To accommodate activities and vendors in the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District.
Shuttle services are being arranged with designated stops throughout festival areas to encourage town-wide visitation, and parking arrangements are being coordinated with the shuttle service, according to Main Street.
“We will encourage people to park their vehicles for the day and hop on the shuttles to take advantage of all of the activities throughout the festival,” said Sellers. “Main Street Gettysburg is looking forward to delivering an amazing Christmas Festival to our community and our visitors, and positively impacting the economic and visitation climates of our historic town.”
For more information about A Gettysburg Christmas Festival, visit www.AGettysburgChristmasFestival.com, and follow @GettysburgChristmas on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about Main Street Gettysburg, visit www.mainstreetgettysburg.org.
