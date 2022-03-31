April begins with countless nationwide efforts to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month, according to a release from the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) .
The U.S. receives over 3 million reports of child abuse each year. Locally, the ACCAC supports more than 200 child victims of abuse each year, according to the release.
Since 2006, the center provided services to 2,137 child abuse victims while 13,000-plus community members have received child abuse prevention resources/education, according to the release.
On April 1, ACCAC will join the nationwide effort recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month by encouraging community involvement and support.
“We can prevent child abuse. When 5 percent of a community’s adults learn about child abuse prevention, that is the ‘tipping point’ in reducing child abuse in the community. We encourage those in our community to be part of the 5 percent by committing to learn how to recognize, prevent and react responsibly in protecting children from sexual abuse. We invite everyone to commit to spreading the word and creating awareness that child abuse happens right here in our community,” ACCAC Executive Director Elida Murray said.
Educating children is one step toward preventing abuse.
“Each of us can teach children how to tell if they feel unsafe, and how to identify a safe adult to go to for help,” Murray said. “It is not a child’s responsibility to protect themselves from abuse. Adults are responsible for keeping children safe. Support can come from family, friends, neighbors, and others in our community.”
During April, the community is encouraged to wear blue ribbons and child abuse prevention stickers.
More than 50 store, restaurant and business owners have committed to displaying blue lights in windows, posting child abuse prevention flyers and having educational brochures on hand, all provided by the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Residents can light front porches in blue or have blue candles in windows to show support, according to the release.
Clubs and organizations can ask members to wear blue during April meetings and distribute educational brochures that include “5 Steps to Protecting Your Child.”
“Why blue? This tradition of wearing blue began in 1989 after a grandmother from Virginia tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her minivan in remembrance of her late grandson who died as a result of abuse and neglect, his body covered with blue bruises,” the release reads.
Today, millions of people wear blue ribbons during National Child Abuse Prevention Month to spread the word about how communities can take action to strengthen families, help them thrive, and prevent child abuse.
On First Friday, April 1, the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center invites the public to stop by its new facility at 224 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, between 5 and 7 p.m. to recognize “National Love Our Children Day” and kickoff April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month “In April We Wear Blue” activities.
“Another way the community can show solidarity in the quest against child abuse is to purchase a garden flag or yard sign to display in your yard or entryway at your home or business location,” the release reads.
ACCAC’s goal is to plant 201 garden flags across the community, one for each child the center supported in 2021, according to the release.
Contact the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center for free educational materials, stickers and blue lights for businesses or to purchase garden flags or yard signs. Call 717-337-9888, or email Jackie Hendricks at jhendricks@kidsagaincac.org.
