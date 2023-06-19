In 2023, Gettysburg will mark the 160th anniversary of the Civil War battle with a 12-day commemoration featuring battle and town re-enactments, special presentations and events, live performances and tours, capped off with the town’s Independence Day celebration and fireworks, according to a Destination Gettysburg release.
“This is an event 10 years in the making,” said Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. “This year, there are 12 jam-packed days of events and activities for visitors of all ages. It’s the perfect time for visitors to see this battle come to life.”
The anniversary commemoration kicks off June 23-25 with a new battle re-enactment, Acts of Valor, by the Patriots of the Civil War Association. The event will include the re-creation of battle scenes, a replica Civil War hospital, author presentations and more. This event is expected to draw 3,000 re-enactors and thousands of spectators over three days.
The following weekend, Gettysburg’s annual re-enactment, produced by the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association at the historic Daniel Lady Farm begins on June 30 and runs through July 2. This event features a spectacular living history village, epic battle re-creations and demonstrations on a variety of subjects including Civil War medicine, cooking and children’s games. Up to 10,000 spectators are expected for this annual event.
A third re-enactment, at the Shriver House Museum, will show visitors the fierce fighting that occurred in the streets of Gettysburg during the battle in 1863. This event, held July 2, gives a unique perspective on the war and how Gettysburg’s townspeople were impacted by the arrival of 170,000 soldiers as they waged the largest battle on the continent.
Gettysburg National Military Park will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg on July 1, 2, and 3, with a series of free hikes, walks and talks that discuss, explore, and reflect on this important turning point in the American Civil War.
The public is invited to join National Park Service staff throughout the three-day period across the battlefield, in the Gettysburg National Cemetery, and at the Museum and Visitor Center.
Living history groups will also provide a unique perspective into the daily life of the Civil War soldier. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore their camps and interact with these knowledgeable historians at different locations around the battlefield.
Returning for an encore performance is Chuck Johnson, author and playwright of “The Night Before Gettysburg,” a three-act, 30-minute play accounting the struggles that President Abraham Lincoln had as he put the finishing touches on the Gettysburg Address in November 1863. This year, his performance will take place at the Historic Gettysburg Railroad Station, where Lincoln himself arrived 160 years earlier.
As part of the 160th anniversary commemoration, the Gettysburg Foundation will host its three-day Sacred Trust series from July 1-3, featuring nearly 20 speakers and authors about a variety of Civil War-related topics.
Throughout the 12-day commemoration, visitors can take part in special tours, speakers, live performances, living history encampments throughout the town as well as the nightly “100 Nights of Taps” tribute to the fallen soldiers buried in the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
Destination Gettysburg, the official destination marketing organization of Adams County, promotes Gettysburg-Adams County as a premier travel destination to benefit and enhance our community by sharing history and creating new experiences.
