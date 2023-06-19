comm

People walk along Cemetery Ridge at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, in the area of the monument dedicated to the 72nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment. (Submitted Photo)

In 2023, Gettysburg will mark the 160th anniversary of the Civil War battle with a 12-day commemoration featuring battle and town re-enactments, special presentations and events, live performances and tours, capped off with the town’s Independence Day celebration and fireworks, according to a Destination Gettysburg release.

“This is an event 10 years in the making,” said Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. “This year, there are 12 jam-packed days of events and activities for visitors of all ages. It’s the perfect time for visitors to see this battle come to life.”

