The 31st annual Adams County Heritage Festival, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, 12-4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, promises to be one of the best, according to a release from the organizers.
The planning committee has already signed formal contracts with three performing groups and awaits confirmation from a fourth. On stage will be local musician Freya Qually and her “Rovin’ Rhythm Ramblers,” as well as a great Latino band from York, “Los Monstros.”
Festival planners are also featuring two other unique presentations for this year’s event, according to the release. Oni Lasana, a professional storyteller from Coatesville, will be sharing both African and African American stories.
A combined Korean dance and drumming group, “Di Dim Sae with Washington Samulnori,” will also perform, a first for Gettysburg. The huge Korean drum, unlike anything in a Western band or orchestra, is itself a visual spectacle.
Once again, the festival will feature a bicycle parade for children, a special Children’s Activities area, and the highly popular Passport Program linked with international displays.
Ethnic food has always been a part of the Heritage Festival, as have many nonprofits’ booths.
Recording native languages other than English, spoken by Adams County residents, is also planned. As always, the festival is looking for food vendors and craft vendors and demonstrators, as well as cultural ambassadors willing to set up an exhibit table representing a particular country or culture.
For more information, contact festival Chair Bill Collinge at 717-334-0752. The Adams County Heritage Festival is co-sponsored by the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice and the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.
