The Gettysburg Foundation will host a special evening program on citizens of Gettysburg before, during and after the Battle of Gettysburg on Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. in the historic barn at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, according to a foundation release.
Licensed Battlefield Guide Mary Turk-Meena will present “In the Midst of a Storm: An Evening with the Citizens of Gettysburg Before, During and After the Battle.”
The program offers guests the opportunity to explore what the town of Gettysburg was like in the summer of 1863 and learn more about the experiences of those who lived through what may have been the most important event of their lives.
The travails and tragedies visited upon the residents during the battle are often overlooked, according to the release.
“The famous civilian stories of Jennie Wade and John Burns immediately come to mind. And there are many others,” the release reads.
As the two competing armies gathered in the area that summer, ordinary citizens became spies, nurses, scavengers and profiteers. Some civilians risked their lives to support the Union Army of the Potomac, while others were not quite so heroic.
Turk-Meena will introduce guests to the civilian stories. Her presentation is an opportunity to gain insights and learn more about citizens of Gettysburg and the events they experienced before, during and after the battle.
“What did they know before the opening shots of the battle? What did they do during the battle? How did they survive after the battle when all had been destroyed and thousands of wounded had taken over the entire area for weeks to come?” the release queries.
The program lasts approximately 90 minutes and is limited to 40 attendees. The single general admission ticket price is $20. Friends of Gettysburg receive a $5 discount. Tickets are available for purchase in advance by calling Guest Relations at 877-874-2478 or online at GettysburgFoundation.org.
Ticket holders for this program may drive directly to the property and park on-site. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders to explore original buildings from the battle and the grounds of the 80-acre historic site. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
Farm and field hospital
A successful family farm before and after the Battle of Gettysburg, the historic George Spangler Farm served as the Union Army’s 11th Corps field hospital where more than 1,900 wounded soldiers, both Union and Confederate, received care, according to the release.
The site served as an artillery reserve, ammunition reserve, provost guard and a temporary cemetery for both Union and Confederate soldiers. Located at 488 Blacksmith Shop Road, Gettysburg, the meticulously renovated historic site features restored, original buildings from the 1863 battle.
Gettysburg Foundation
Gettysburg Foundation is a nonprofit philanthropic, educational organization operating in partnership with the National Park Service to preserve Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site and educate the public about their significance, according to the release.
The Foundation operates the Museum & Visitor Center at Gettysburg National Military Park, as well as the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, the Children of Gettysburg 1863 and Ticket to the Past – Unforgettable Journeys.
For information about visiting Gettysburg or how to become a Friends of Gettysburg member, visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478. Proceeds from tickets and other purchases in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center benefit Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site.
