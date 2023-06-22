mastriano

FILE — Doug Mastriano, a state senator, during a campaign speech. (Tyger Williams/Philadelphia Inquirer)

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee Tuesday approved legislation introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, that could save lives by expanding fentanyl testing in Pennsylvania, according to a Senate Republican Committee Office release.

“Fentanyl is a scourge in our commonwealth, a threat in our communities and a danger for residents,” Mastriano said. “Testing for fentanyl can mean the difference between life and death. This bill could save the lives of many Pennsylvanians.”

