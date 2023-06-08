Over the next several weeks, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major mid-year surveys: the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey, according to a USDA release. The agency will contact more than 4,000 producers across the 11-state northeastern region to determine crop acreage and stock levels.

“The June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey are two of the most important and well-known surveys NASS conducts,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “When producers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2023 crop year. The results are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others to inform a wide range of decisions.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.