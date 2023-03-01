Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) hosted a Senate committee hearing last week in Monaca, Beaver County, to hear from residents impacted by the Norfolk Southern train wreck, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications office.

“Less than a week after learning at the hearing that local families need a health clinic to serve Pennsylvania residents, Mastriano asked the administration to commit to deploying a clinic to the area, replete with toxicologists and other specialists to provide free and immediate help to the residents,” the release reads.

