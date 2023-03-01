State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) hosted a Senate committee hearing last week in Monaca, Beaver County, to hear from residents impacted by the Norfolk Southern train wreck, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications office.
“Less than a week after learning at the hearing that local families need a health clinic to serve Pennsylvania residents, Mastriano asked the administration to commit to deploying a clinic to the area, replete with toxicologists and other specialists to provide free and immediate help to the residents,” the release reads.
In response, the administration announced Monday the PA Department of Health finally has plans to open a clinic.
“I’m pleased the administration is opening a health clinic, but it shouldn’t have taken nearly a month and a Senate committee hearing to get them to do this,” said Mastriano, who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. “Local residents began reporting health concerns within days following the train wreck, but it has taken nearly a month to meet their needs. These people needed and deserved help sooner than this.”
Mastriano and his colleagues learned at the hearing that Ohio residents have had access to a health clinic in their state, but it would not serve Pennsylvania residents. Several Pennsylvanians affected by the train wreck asked why Pennsylvania has not offered the same service to its residents.
“This is one of the reasons I held the hearing and gave a voice to Pennsylvanians who have been harmed by this train wreck and its aftermath,” Mastriano said. “I can’t help but ask why Ohio was able to open a clinic for its residents so much faster than Pennsylvania. The delayed response to help Pennsylvanians has a long way to go. Residents are still waiting for filtered water in sufficient quantities to provide to their animals, a need that only our National Guard can and should have been directed to provide a month ago.”
The health clinic was scheduled to open Tuesday, and will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Road, Darlington.
In a second release Tuesday, Mastriano, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, noted he will convene a meeting for members of that committee to vote to subpoena Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw and force him to testify at a future hearing about the company’s response to the Feb. 3 train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, its decision to ignite dangerous chemicals from several of the railcars on Feb. 5, and the ways these actions negatively affected the health and safety of nearby Pennsylvania residents.
The meeting will be held today, Wednesday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m., in Room 8E-A of the East Wing of the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
If approved, the committee would become the first legislative body in the United States to subpoena the CEO in the aftermath of the catastrophe, according to the release.
Mastriano and the committee held a hearing in Monaca, Beaver County, on Thursday, Feb. 23, to hear from local residents affected by the train derailment, state agencies involved in the response and local emergency personnel who responded to the disaster. Shaw was invited to attend the hearing, but failed to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.