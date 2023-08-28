It’s time to clean out those old confidential documents and take them to ACNB Bank’s Community Shred Day.
This event is open to ACNB Bank customers and Adams County residents on Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center parking lot located at 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, according to an ACNB release.
Reservations are required. Call ACNB Bank to register by Tuesday, Sept. 12, by calling 717-334-3161, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When calling, staff will request you sign up for a time slot to drop off your documents and will ask about the number of boxes each person plans to bring.
“The shred truck may reach full capacity, so a reservation is essential. Please note we are unable to take any reservations through the bank’s Facebook page or via email,” the release reads.
People may bring up to five boxes of documents (based upon a measurement of approximately 11-by-11-by-18-inches per household. A “donation” of $2 per box will be accepted to benefit the United Way of Adams County.
“As you’re getting items together to shred, plan to also bring non-perishable food to donate to the United Way of Adams County’s Bag the Bounty food drive. If you choose to bring food, please check the expiration dates on the items to make sure they have not expired,” the release reads.
The documents will be shredded securely by All-Shred Inc., an on-site document shredding and recycling company based in Frederick, Maryland.
Upon arrival at ACNB Bank’s Community Shred Day, people may stay in their cars since the bank’s staff will remove the items and place them in the All-Shred unit. All materials should be placed in the trunk of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.