Haverfield Aviation has joined a growing list of sponsors supporting the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 6th annual Tee It Up Fore the Arts golf tournament, scheduled for Thursday at The Links of Gettysburg.
Haverfield adds an exciting new feature to the popular tournament that allows everyone to get involved with the fun, even if you don’t play golf. One of Haverfield’s helicopters will drop a bundle of balls on the course. ACAC is selling chances to win cash prizes for ticket holders whose balls land closest to specified targets on the course. Attendance at the tournament is not required to win. You can purchase chances to win on ACAC’s website at www.adamsarts.org, over the phone at 717-334-5006, or in person at the tournament registration table between noon and 1 p.m. Every ball purchased is a chance to win: one ball is $5, 12 balls are $50, and 25 balls cost $100.
