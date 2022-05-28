The late Dick Selby created The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund as a permanent charitable endowment to honor his parents, Mary and Bernard, and the family’s commitment to their hometown of Littlestown, according to an Adams County Community Foundation release.
Each year the fund distributes charitable grants to nonprofits serving Littlestown, including three organizations that were important to Bernard and Mary Selby during their lifetime as well as a changing list of grants to meet current community needs.
Thanks to the community foundation’s careful investment for long-term growth, this year’s grants for Littlestown total $27,300, 20% greater than in the previous year, according to the release. The fund will continue for generations to come, a permanent reminder of the Selby family’s community spirit and generosity.
The 2022 grants for Littlestown include:
Adams County Library System, Littlestown Library — $1,000
Expanding the large print book collection to provide senior and visually-impaired Littlestown area residents with a wider range of titles and subjects, including bestsellers.
Adams County Office for Aging, Littlestown Area Senior Center — $4,000
The senior center offers adults age 60-plus a place to socialize plus participation in trips, exercise, educational programs and the arts. This grant will pay for upgrades to a crucial amenity, the restrooms.
Hanover Area YMCA, Littlestown YMCA — $1,000
Subsidies will be made available for families who otherwise may not be able to afford enrolling their children in YMCA summer programs. Extended camp hours accommodate working parents.
Littlestown Area Historical Society — $5,000
This grant will assist with the site preparation for a new structure to preserve and display items of historic interest.
Littlestown Baseball, Softball for Youth — $2,000
Three hundred boys and girls participate in Littlestown baseball and softball. This grant will be used for batting cage materials.
Littlestown Band Booster Association — $1,000
This grant will be used to purchase instruments for the Littlestown Area School District marching band, concert band, and indoor percussion ensemble.
New Hope Ministries — $3,300
The staff and volunteers work with people in need to achieve food security and housing stability. This grant supports emergency assistance with food, rent, utility bills and transportation.
Ruth’s Harvest Littlestown — $5,000
This grant supports the packages of healthy food that students in need receive for the weekend, and purchase items not usually available in the clothing bank, such as socks and undergarments.
Servants Inc. — $5,000
This grant supports a project manager to manage expansion of Servants Inc.’s home repair program into Adams County from its base of operations in Red Lion. Providing basic home maintenance and needed repairs helps low-income, elderly or disabled people maintain independence in their own homes.
The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund designates three Littlestown organizations for annual grants. This year they received: Alpha Fire Company #1, $4,560; St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, $9,120; and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, $4,560.
About the foundation
The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County. The community foundation provides a home for a variety of charitable funds, some created to support changing needs in Adams County, others established by donors including endowments directed to a specific organization or purpose, scholarship funds, and donor-advised funds, which may make distributions anywhere in Pennsylvania or across the country.
More information is available at www.adamscountycf.org.
