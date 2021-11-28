LEADERSHIP — New members of The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams County Board of Directors who attended the organization’s recent annual meeting are, from left: Shawn Eckenrode, Melinda Jeffries, Kelly Mower, Alicia Stanley and Bryan Johnson.
The Chamber elected eight members to its board of directors during its annual meeting on Nov. 4 at the Gettysburg Hotel est. 1797.
Elected by chamber membership to serve three-year terms on the board, starting January 1, include: Isaac Bucher, co-owner of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium; Shawn Eckenrode, administrative director at Adams County Technical Institute; Melinda Jeffries, operations manager at Wellspan Health Gettysburg Hospital; Kelly Mower, sales associate, Graphics Universal Incorporated; Bill Shoemaker, employee benefits practice leader, USI Insurance Services; Wes Warehime, chief executive officer, Aero Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.