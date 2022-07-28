PDM Insurance Agency has opened its newest location in Biglerville, according to a PDM release.
Owner Rita McMullen says she “is blessed beyond belief” for the success PDM has had in the past several years.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:03 am
PDM Insurance is a local, family-owned independent insurance agency with over 50 companies in nine states. PDM serves customers with their auto, home, farm, life, business, crop and mortality insurance needs, according to the release.
The staff accommodates all kinds of appointments, whether it be a house call, virtual zoom call, or in office appointments.
PDM is a member of the Insurance Alliance Network, a group of insurance agencies located in the central Pennsylvania that network together. In January, PDM took home high honors from the Insurance Alliance network as Personal Lines Agency of the year, an award McMullen says wouldn’t be possible without the hard-working team members.
PDM was recognized in April 2022, as “Best Insurance Agency in Franklin County” by the Franklin County Free Press through an online contest where consumers voted between several other local agencies.
The team at PDM says they are different from other agencies, and what sets them apart is they believe in treating their customers like family, providing them with proper coverages, and educating each and every customer so they understand what they are buying and why and they are excited to now be providing that same service to Adams County, according to the release.
As PDM has serviced many of the local Adams County fruit growers over the past several years, this led to a number of requests from the community on when there would be a PDM location in Adams County, according to the release. After a few months of planning, PDM has opened their doors at 65 N. Main St., Biglerville.
“Nestled in downtown Biglerville beside the high school and Centenary United Methodist Church, they look forward to serving the community like they have in Franklin County for the last 20 years,” the release reads.
Working out of this new location will mainly be McMullen and Office Manager Chaz Timmons, with other employees filling in as necessary. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Check the website, www.pdminsuranceagency.com, and visit the company on Facebook.
A grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug, 2, 4-6 p.m.
