Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, chaired by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, Monday approved three measures, including one aimed at helping veteran-owned businesses in the commonwealth, according to a release from the state Republican Communications Office.

“We want to help our veterans who are looking to start a business and grow our economy,” Mastriano said. “Our veterans possess certain skills and abilities that can help them start and grow a business.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.