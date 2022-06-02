Love Gettysburg volunteers from Gettysburg Foursquare Church are seeking homeowners in the Olde Getty Place neighborhood who need help with yard cleanup and light painting or outdoor repairs for their properties.
The volunteers are working in cooperation with Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs Inc. on this project. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.
These volunteers will do small jobs on exteriors (porches and railings), limited painting, minor repairs, and some yard work. Other Love Gettysburg volunteers will be doing street clean-up in the borough neighborhood known as Olde Getty Place in located in Gettysburg’s Third Ward. Neighborhood revitalization efforts began in 2008 as part of the Elm Street project.
The boundaries for litter and trash pick-up are West Middle Street to the north, South Franklin Street and Long Lane to the west, Lincoln Alley and South Street to the south, and Court Alley (behind Baltimore Street) to the east.
Any resident of Olde Getty Place who has potential minor repair jobs for the Love Gettysburg volunteers, is asked to call PICPI Executive Director Stephanie McIlwee at 334-1518 ext. 229 or e-mail at smcilwee@adamscha.org. All requests received for small projects will be reviewed by the church committee to determine if the job can be done within the time allowed on the morning and early afternoon of June 18. Requests will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Property owners using their houses as rental properties are not eligible for this program. Deadline to apply is June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.