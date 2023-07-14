Interested in exploring safety topics crucial to the everyday lives of farm families? Visitors to the Farm Safety Demonstration Area at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 8-10, can learn about the hazards of all-terrain vehicles and ways to minimize the risk of rollovers.

Four total demonstrations, at 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesday and Thursday, will show the hazards related to ATV usage and highlight protective safety gear for ATV riders, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Science release.

