Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Thursday the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will run from Saturday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, and will be hosted at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show chooses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Redding. “After cultivating virtually in 2021, it’s only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again, we’ll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry. I hope you join us as we Harvest More, together, in Harrisburg in January.”
