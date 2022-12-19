A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the parking lot on Constitution Avenue across from the child Care Center at Gettysburg College at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to walk in the area, with lunch at Lincoln Diner at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet at 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at C&D Restaurant, New Oxford.
Through Jan. 2, 2023, there will be free parking within the Borough of Littlestown.
