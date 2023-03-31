Adams County

Opening day for Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse, located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, is Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The warehouse will be open on first and third Saturdays of each month through October.

