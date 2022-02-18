The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Jan. 28.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Linda Greer, 72, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence Sept. 17, 2021, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
William Knotts, 40, of Gettysburg, was charged with criminal attempt, simple assault, and carrying firearms without a license Jan. 6 in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
Lashawn Taylor, 35, of Frederick Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, a traffic lane violation, and violating the speed limit Oct. 9, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Samuel Aquino, 24, of New Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, a traffic lane violation, and reckless driving Nov. 25, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Richard Perry, 57, of Littlestown, was charged with simple assault Jan. 3 in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Jonathan Stix, 22, of Gettysburg, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, and violating the speed limit Nov. 29, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Derrick Degroft, 29, of Littlestown, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, failing to report a crash to police, reckless driving, careless driving, and passing where prohibited Aug. 28, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Igor Hickey, 30, of Tuscadora, Md., was charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, driving under the influence, violating the speed limit, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle Nov. 14, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Muhammad Ali, 20, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility May 30, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Kurrle, 42, of Lutherville, Md., was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating unsafe equipment, and careless driving Dec. 5, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kelly Weaver, 27, of East Berlin, was charged with two counts related to possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, improper sun screening, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection April 2, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Vlahos, 38, of Hanover, was charged with simple assault and harassment Jan. 16 in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Singleton, 27, of Hanover, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, improper emergence from an alley, driveway, or building, and careless driving Sept. 4, 2021, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Anderson, 36, of New Market, Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, distributing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, and violating the speed limit Oct. 2, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
