A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold a monthly meeting on Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House. All women from the area are welcome to join. For more information, call Donna at 717 677-8373.
Buchanan Valley Fire Department hosting a meat raffle on Jan. 20. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free broasted chicken meal at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Cashtown Community Fire Department will host family-style oyster dinners on Feb. 2-3, starting at 4:30 p.m. Adult meals are $28; children 6-12, $14; and under 6 eat for free.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 12 noon, at ABC Restaurant, Steinwehr Avenue.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins restaurant.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch in January.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Gettysburg Day Spa parking lot, Chambersburg Road, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to walk the old golf course trails, then lunch at Perkin’s Restaurant at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389. Everyone is welcome.
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is chicken parmesan, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Kitchen open 5-7:30 p.m. Full menu available.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Beef and Oyster Carry-Out or Dine-in Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes: roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders will accepted on site that day only; no pre-orders.
