ACNB opens new office

Participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ACNB Bank’s new office near Biglerville are, from left, front row, ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank Chairman of the Board Alan Stock, ACNB Bank President and Chief Executive Officer James Helt, ACNB Bank Executive Vice President/Chief Community Banking Officer Thomas Stone, ACNB Bank Community Banking Manager Ashley Cooley, ACNB Bank Vice President/Regional Sales Manager Julie Marshall, ACNB Bank Senior Vice President/Community Banking Officer Laura McCusker, W&B Prime Construction Services Project Manager Aysha Whitfield, and W&B Prime Construction Services President Gary Whitfield; back row, ACNB Bank Senior Vice President/Agribusiness Lending Manager Wayne Steinour, Biglerville Mayor and Upper Adams Food Pantry Logistics Coordinator Phil Wagner, Bonnie Brae Fruit Farms Inc. President James Lott, ACNB Bank Regional Maintenance Lead Specialist Kevin Stultz, and ACNB Bank Asst. Vice President/Facilities Manager Gerald Waytashek. (Submitted Photo)

ACNB recently celebrated the opening of its new Upper Adams office at 2435 Biglerville Road.

“After years of planning and nine months of construction, ACNB Bank’s staff members were truly excited to officially open the doors,” ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank President and Chief Executive Officer James Helt said.

 

