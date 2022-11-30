ACNB recently celebrated the opening of its new Upper Adams office at 2435 Biglerville Road.
“After years of planning and nine months of construction, ACNB Bank’s staff members were truly excited to officially open the doors,” ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank President and Chief Executive Officer James Helt said.
The facility offers enhanced services and conveniences including ample parking, multiple drive-up teller lanes and drive-up ATM. Further, commercial, residential mortgage and consumer loans, as well as wealth management services, are accessible through this new office location.
“We are proud of this modern, full-service office to serve the entire Upper Adams community. Throughout its 165-year history, ACNB Bank has engaged in a variety of similar construction projects whenever it saw the opportunity and merit to invest in local communities. This project, with costs exceeding $2 million, represents a continuation of that longstanding commitment to local investment,” Helt said. “This new location was designed with the customer in mind from the layout of the lobby and the drive-up to the deployment of the technology, all with the intent to streamline and enhance the customer experience.”
Community Banking Manager Ashley Cooley is responsible for the overall management of the new facility. Community Banking Supervisor Melissa is responsible for day-to-day supervision. Other staff members at the new location include Community Banking Specialists Melissa Dick and Stacy Dunlap and Community Banking Associates Linda Asper, Carol Lua, Courtenay Lesniak, Mikaela Scott and Kelly Starner.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank offers banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via 18 community banking offices in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York and Hunt Valley, Md.
Information about ACNB Bank is available at acnb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.