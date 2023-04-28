For anyone concerned about memory loss, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community will offer a free, confidential memory screening on Friday, May 12.
A memory screening is like many other routine health check-ups, according to a release from the Village. The simple, question and answer test is designed to gauge memory, thinking and language skills.
“Screenings are administered by qualified health care professionals and will take 10 to 30 minutes to complete. The tests are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s National Memory Screenings Program. The result of the screening is not a medical diagnosis,” the release reads.
The screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in Ensemble Room located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. Route 30 or state Route 94. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signs and ample free parking are available.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Founded as the Church of the Brethren Home in 1908 at Huntsdale, near Carlisle, it moved to the Cross Keys intersection just outside of New Oxford in 1952 and is located on a 334-acre campus, where it serves a resident population of over 1,000 and employs more than 500 team members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.