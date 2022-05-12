Discussing prevention this week, the very serious issue of overdose cannot be overlooked.
Efforts with the Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force are focused in four areas: providing access to Narcan to help save lives; ensure a continuum of care is available from early intervention through sustained recovery for every person in Adams County; reducing the supply of available opioids in Adams County; ensure all residents of Adams County are well informed on signs of a substance use disorder (SUD)/opioid use disorder (OUD), treatment options, and recovery programs available in the community, according to a Collaborating For Youth release.
The Overdose Awareness Task Force was formed by various parties, both community members and those involved with addiction/treatment or areas of government and life-saving supports, to prevent overdose in Adams County.
There are several events and activities each year, perhaps the most prolific in a partnership with Collaborating For Youth (CFY) is Medicine Take Back, an event that happens twice a year as a partnership among the DEA, Adams County police departments, constables, sheriff’s office and community volunteers. Some 1,529 pounds of prescription and over the counter medications were collected from Adams County residents during the October 2021 Medication Take Back, thanks to area people committed to keeping medicine cabinets, homes and waterways safe.
With the upswing of “fake” pills in Adams County, the state, and the nation, the more expired and unused medicine that can be kept from the waterways and peoples’ hands, the better, according to the release.
What is a “fake” pill? It is a powder that has been pressed into a pill form and can look like anything from aspirin to oxycodone. It usually contains heroin but could also have cocaine or fentanyl in it. Fentanyl is a strong cancer pain drug that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is tasteless, odorless, and colorless. The person taking the pill has no real idea what is in the pill.
“Over 150 people die every day from overdose related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl,” according to the release.
Many of those might not have died if those around them had Naloxone or Narcan. These are available to anyone who wants it at https://opalpa.org/. Narcan is a nasal spray that can be used to temporarily block the opioid overdose. It allows enough time for help to arrive and transport to the hospital.
“In Adams County, we are working to support individuals struggling with addiction, because they can and do find a pathway back from addiction through recovery and support. We welcome community members to engage with us in discussions around positively reducing stigma to get help and supporting families who have loved ones struggling to receive the help they need on their road to recovery,” the release reads.
Lisa Lindsey works in prevention and is the lead point of contact for the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce. For more information call 717-338-0300 or visit overdosefreepa.org.
