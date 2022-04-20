The Lifelong Learning Academy, which provides programs for senior citizens with curious minds, announced its spring schedule.
After many months of Zoom programs, the academy will meet at SpiriTrust in person for presentations in April, May and June. Participants are expected to wear masks.
On April 22 at 2 p.m. Janet Powers, professor emerita at Gettysburg College, will present “The Mighty Five: Utah’s National Parks.” This photo tour of the greatest U.S. national parks will take place in the Wellness Lounge at SpiriTrust, followed by discussion and light refreshments.
John Wolfe, local attorney and magician, will be the speaker on Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m., with a presentation on “Mentalism.” Showing the audience how not to be tricked, he will explain how so-called mind readers perform their feats. Wolfe’s talk in the Wellness Lounge will include a discussion and light refreshments.
“The Beauty of the Neotropics” is Linette Mansberger’s topic on June 24 at 2 p.m. in the Wellness Lounge. A retired teacher and naturalist, Mansberger’s illustrated lecture will include photos taken on her many trips to the Caribbean, Central and South America. Discussion and light refreshments will follow her talk.
For more information about the Lifelong Learning Academy, contact Nicole Richwine nrichwine@spiritrustlutheran.org.
