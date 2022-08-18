A dance to raise funds for preservation of area historic barns is scheduled Oct. 1.
The event, hosted by the Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Preservation Society (HGAC), is planned from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Beech Springs Farm, 784 Mount Carmel Road, Orrtanna.
Proceeds are to benefit HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program, according to an HGAC release.
Dance masters Norma Calhoun and Wayne Belt will call the steps, as they have at many local period dances and Civil War anniversary re-enactments. They are also to assist beginning dancers.
The Susquehanna Travellers will perform well-known Civil War-era selections such as “The Grand March,” “Soldier’s Joy,” “Spanish Dance” and “Thady, You Gander.” Dances are to include reels, quadrilles, polkas, and waltzes.
Civil War period attire is encouraged, but not required.
A silent auction is planned.
“Folks really enjoy this family-friendly event. So, come and dance, learn to dance, or just have fun watching, and help HGAC preserve Adams County’s great old barns,” HGAC Past President Curt Musselman said.
Only 100 tickets will be sold for the rain-or-shine event. Admission includes light fare and refreshments.
Adult tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Children 6 to 12 are $10. Children under 6 are free. Advance ticket sales end at midnight Sept. 28.
