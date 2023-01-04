farm show

Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, right, was joined by canine companion, Honey Bee, for a tour of the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center Tuesday. Honey Bee is accompanied by handler Dr. Suzanne Benchoff of the Dog Law Advisory Council who is also an Arendtsville native. Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, left, also participated in the tour. (Submitted Photo)

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by canine companion, Honey Bee, for a tour of the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center today to showcase new features and returning favorites focused on progress at the 2023 Farm Show.

On their tour, Redding and Honey Bee visited some must-see exhibits and encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop by them while at the show, according to a Department of Agriculture release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.