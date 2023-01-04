Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by canine companion, Honey Bee, for a tour of the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center today to showcase new features and returning favorites focused on progress at the 2023 Farm Show.
On their tour, Redding and Honey Bee visited some must-see exhibits and encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop by them while at the show, according to a Department of Agriculture release.
The exhibits include:
• Conservation and Sunflower Exhibits, Giant Expo Hall
Take a look at how Pennsylvania farmers are protecting our precious soil and water resources, how home gardeners can do their part, and what role sunflowers can play not just as a stunning selfie backdrop, but in protecting our environment.
• Forrester Farm Equipment LTD Display, Giant Expo Hall
Check out the massive machines, including the New Holland FR Forage Cruiser, that will be on display, and learn about the high-tech farm equipment that helps farmers make progress in both efficiency and conservation.
• Department of Agriculture Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement Booth, Giant Expo Hall
Stop by the Dog Law Enforcement table at the Farm Show and pick up a dog license application; love your dog, license your dog. Also stop by to see the sweet dogs that will be hanging around.
• Pennsylvania Hardwoods Exhibit/WoodMobile, Main Hall
Learn about Pennsylvania hardwoods and their sustainability and take in their beauty at the refreshed hardwoods exhibit. And don’t forget to check out the fan favorite Pennsylvania WoodMobile to learn even more about the industry’s progress.
• So You Want to Be a Farmer Exhibit, Main Hall
Visit the expanded So You Want to Be a Farmer exhibit in Main Hall for interactive info and fun for all ages. Pick the brains of professionals from the new PA Agriculture Business Development Center, PASA Sustainable Agriculture, Rodale, PA No-Till Alliance and more, your destination to feed your progress.
• World War II Homefront Window Display, Maclay Street Lobby, and Display, Giant Expo Hall
We cannot make progress without first understanding history. See some World War II home front posters to get a glimpse of the times, and plan to visit Space #2310 in the Giant Expo Hall to see a World War II display commemorating the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s role during the war.
Thursday, Jan. 12 is Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day, which will feature the popular Army-Navy Cook-off at 1 p.m., as well as other cooking demonstrations and much more.
For an up-to-date 2023 PA Farm Show schedule of events, visit the show’s website, https://www.farmshow.pa.gov/pafarmshow/Pages/Schedule-of-Events-.aspx.
2023 Farm Show hours are: Friday, Jan. 6, 12-9 p.m., food court only; Saturday, Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 8, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Jan. 9-13, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The 2023 Farm Show will feature fun and educational experiences, according to the release.
Some of the top activities and stops are:
— Kids can become Farm Show AgExplorers by visiting different stations as part of a unique program that teaches visitors of all ages about Pennsylvania agriculture through fun, interactive, and hands-on learning. If you can’t participate in person, check it out online.
— Visit the new Ag Immersion Lab, sponsored by Giant in partnership with the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation, in the Giant Expo Hall for fun things for kids to see and learn.
— Head over to Destination Dairy in Northeast Exhibit Hall to the Moo U interactive, STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids with all ages.
— Families can check out goat snuggling each day in the New Holland Arena.
— Participate in Meet the Breeds to find out which dog is best for your family.
— Take a selfie with the sunflowers in the Giant Expo Hall.
— Older kids and teenagers can participate in Judge Alongs for cookies, potatoes, floral arrangements, and more to learn about judging processes.
— Check out the vendors in the New Holland Arena, where there will be face painting and lots of places to shop.
After all the fun, grab a new orange cream milkshake and more delicious PA foods at the food court.
Also, as a reminder, a nursing station will be located in the Cameron Street Lobby.
Learn more about the 2023 Farm Show, the schedule, and how agriculture is Rooted in Progress at farmshow.pa.gov.
