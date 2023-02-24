Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chairman Doug Mastriano (R-33) Thursday hosted a hearing at Beaver County Community College, where local residents shared their stories in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications Office.

“We want the truth!” Mastriano said at the beginning of the hearing. “The people affected by this disaster have questions and today’s committee hearing is about providing them with answers.”

