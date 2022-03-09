Adams County
The Adams County Bar Association is sponsoring its ninth annual essay and scholarship contest. Any high school senior in Adams County who has at least a B average and is considering a legal career is welcome to submit an essay on this year’s theme, “The Constitution in Times of Change.” First place winner to receive $2,500; second place, $1,500; and $500 will be awarded to up to three honorable mentions. Winners will be announced in a ceremony in the Historic Courtroom of the Adams County Bar Association on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Entries are due by Monday, April 4. For more information and applications, contact the Adams County Bar Association at 717-337-9812 or visit www.adamscountylaw.org.
————
St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its 11th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners on Fridays, March 11, 18, 25, and April 1, 5-7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine-in or take out available. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, or visit http://www.stfxcc.org, for menu, more information and updates.
————
Free Winter Hike with Healthy Adams County, Sunday, March 13, starting at 1:30p.m. from the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg. The hike is 4.5 miles long going through the rec park to the armory onto West Confederate Avenue. At the VA Memorial Randy Phiel will share a little history. The hike will cross the fields (which could be muddy) used by Pickett’s troop, emerging onto Hancock Avenue by The Angle. The hike then returns via neighborhood streets. Post questions to facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Looking Barn, Littlestown. This mystery, dinner, and dessert fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. Tickets are $55. Adult education programs will benefit from the proceeds. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Biglerville
A Designer Bag Bingo, featuring Coach, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors, will be held on April 3, at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Gift cards will be attached to each bag. Doors and kitchen open at 12 noon with bingo starting at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for six cards and 20 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information or table reservations call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Donna at 717-677-8373.
East Berlin
The East Berlin Area Community Center will host a meatloaf platter take out fundraiser. Price per meal is $10, which includes mashed potatoes, green beans with ham, and roll. Orders must be made no later than March 18 for pick up March 24, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Call East Berlin Area Community Center at 717-259-8848 to order or for more information.
————
East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave., is hold an Indoor Yard Sale, March 16, 17, 18 and 19. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 per bag; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $5per bag; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $3 per bag; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, pay $5 admission and take as many items as you want.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Friday night special is shrimp alfredo, salad, roll, and dessert. Regular menu will also be available. Dinner served 5 to 7:30 p.m.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet Thursday, March 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
————
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, invites the public to Movie Night & Popcorn on Friday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. The title of the movie is “I Still Believe.”
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is hosting a Chili Cook Off fundraiser open to the public on March 19 at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter and $5 to judge. Cash prizes for the winners. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
————
The Gettysburg High School Alumni Council will meet on Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Administration Building, 900 Biglerville Road. Any graduate of Gettysburg High School is welcome to attend the meeting.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch Thursday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, is holding a half-price clothing sale until March 26. All winter clothing, purses, and shoes are included.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting the 40th Annual Student Art Show at the Gallery, 32 Carlisle St. Students’ artwork from local middle and high schools are on display through March 19, including Bermudian Springs Middle and High schools, Hanover Middle and High schools, New Oxford High School, Southwestern Middle and High schools, and Spring Grove High School. Hours are Tuesday—Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit www.hanoverareaarts.com.
Heidlersburg
Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Roast Beef and Fried Oyster Carry-Out Only Dinner on March 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried fish patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. Cost per dinner is $20. Orders accepted on site that day only. No pre-orders accepted.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, March 12, 7–10:30 a.m., at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg. Adult price is $7; children 5-12, $3.50; and under 5 eat free. Menu consisting of eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
Wenksville
The Wenksville Cemetery Association requests all overwintered grave decorations be removed by April 2. Easter flowers may be placed on or after Palm Sunday, April 10.
York Springs
Mikele Stillman will be the featured speaker at the annual dinner meeting of Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the York Springs Fire Hall. Stillman will speak about Alice Roosevelt. The public is invited to attend. Tickets for the stuffed chicken breast dinner and speaker are $20 per person; orders must be made by March 11 by calling 717-528-4869.
Elsewhere
The 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale drop-off days are Saturdays, May 14 and 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chambersburg Mall to donate new and used books of all types, artwork, CDs including audio books, DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games. Do not drop off encyclopedias or textbooks. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families. Follow the signs to the drop-off site entrance; volunteers will help unload books. Receipts for tax purposes available on request.
————
Shippensburg Area Civil War Round Table will meet Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the basement of Christ United Methodist Church, 47 E. King St., Shippensburg. Eric Buckland will speak on “An Introduction To Mosby’s Rangers.” A book raffle will benefit battlefield and artifact preservation. Face masks are required. Call 717 532-9166 for more information.
Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District. Meals 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays, food distribution on third Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
————
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.