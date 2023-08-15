After more than three decades, Totem Pole Playhouse is presenting a fan favorite, "On Golden Pond," written by Ernest Thompson.
This play tell the tale of retired New England professor Norman Thayer and his spirited wife Ethel as they once again spend the summer at their lakeside cottage in New England, according to a release issued by Totem Pole Playhouse.
En route to a European holiday, the couple's estranged daughter, Chelsea, arrives to leave behind her boyfriend's spirited young son. Colliding generations soon forge common ground, but when Chelsea returns to discover Norman playing the father she never had, years of resentment and regret rise to the surface.
"A heartfelt comedy with universal themes of family relationships and late-in-life hopes and wishes, On Golden Pond’s familial reconciliation continues to charm audiences, long since its Oscar-winning film adaptation starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn in 1981," the release reads.
Totem Pole Playhouse presents On Golden Pond for the first time in 30 years, featuring the returning talents of Totem Pole favorites Paris Peet as Norman Thayer, Blair Ross as Ethel Thayer, and Ray Ficca as Bill Ray. Rounding out the cast are Gettysburg’s Christopher Kauffman as Charlie Martin, Totem Pole newcomer Robyne Parrish as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, and Thomas Barra in his acting debut as Billy Ray.
"Directed by Artistic Director David Hemsley Caldwell and sponsored by Walker & Spang and GDC IT Solutions, On Golden Pond is sure to inspire your entire family," the release reads.
On Golden Pond runs Aug. 18 through Sept. 3 at Totem Pole Playhouse.
Show previews are Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets for these shows are $39 each.
Regular performances are Saturdays, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 20 and 27, and Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.; Tuesdays, Aug. 22 and 29, 2 p.m.; Wednesdays, Aug. 23 and 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 24 and 31, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for regular performances are $54.
