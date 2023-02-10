WellSpan Health has promoted Niki Hinckle to WellSpan senior vice president for the west region of the health system, according to a WellSpan release.
In this role, Hinkle will serve as a key strategic leader focused on operational excellence and continuous improvement to deliver safe, high quality and personalized care to the region.
Hinkle will provide executive leadership to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital, along with various other WellSpan facilities in Adams, Cumberland, and Franklin counties in Pennsylvania, as well as WellSpan facilities in Northern Maryland.
Hinckle has been with the organization for more than two decades, in various levels of leadership. She first served as vice president and then senior vice president of physician services with the former Summit Health and was promoted to the vice president of operations role with WellSpan in 2020.
“Niki knows both our health system and the west region, having been with the organization for 23 years. In her roles, Niki has demonstrated the ability to partner effectively with physicians, advanced practice providers and teams to drive results and to collaborate with independent practices, employers and community organizations to achieve mutual success,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer of WellSpan Health. “Her collaborative efforts, both inside and outside the organization, will continue to serve our friends, neighbors and partners in the west region well.”
Hinckle is active in the community, serving on boards for other nonprofits, including Noah’s House and the Totem Pole Playhouse.
“WellSpan’s commitment to our community has been steadfast and I look forward to advancing our efforts to ensure we remain the provider of choice across this region,” said Hinckle. “Our teams have the highest standards for quality and safety and I am honored to lead this group knowing the effort they put forth each and every day to care for our patients.”
She is a graduate of Frostburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and has her master’s degree in business administration. She has also earned her Lean certification from the Virginia Mason Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.