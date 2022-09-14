An Evening with Alafair Burke is this year’s Adams County Library’s annual Signature Event Fundraiser.
A meet and greet with the New York Times best-selling author will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m., according to a library release.
A limited amount of VIP tickets, which include a private champagne reception with Alafair Burke, an autographed copy of her latest book, a catered mixer, keynote by Alafair Burke, two adult beverages, silent auction, and an additional book signing opportunity, are available, according to the release. VIP reception starts at 6 p.m.
Regular tickets include a catered mixer, keynote by Alafair Burke, two adult beverages, silent auction, and book signing opportunity.
“The signature event is the library’s most important annual fundraiser that helps raise funds to better serve the community. The funds are used to expand and support new and existing programs and services, and to ensure collections are current and relevant,” the release reads.
For tickets, visit www.adamslibrary.org/signature-event.
About Alafair Burke
Alafair Burke is a New York Times, Edgar Award nominated author of 20 crime novels. Published in more than 20 languages, her books have been featured on “Best Book” lists including the Today Show, Entertainment Weekly, People, O (Oprah Magazine), The Boston Globe, and the Washington Post.
In addition to the standalone novels that have earned her a reputation as “a virtuoso” of domestic suspense, she authors two series, according to the release. In addition to her own work, Alafair also co-authored the “Under Suspicion” series with the queen of suspense, Mary Higgins Clark.
