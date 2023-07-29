A man is accused of removing items from a from a vehicle at the Straban Township municipal complex, 1701 Granite Station Road.
Terry Wetzel, 30, of Mount Airy, Md., was charged with defiant trespass and other offenses and held at Adams County Prison unable to post cash bail of $2,500, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jared Dounouk was dispatched to the area after a resident reported a suspicious person walking through her yard last Sunday evening, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
He and PSP Trooper Brock McCulloch saw a man matching the description given by the resident standing on township property behind a gate marked “no trespassing,” according to the affidavit.
Wetzel was identified by his Maryland identification card and allegedly said he was in the restricted area because he was a “four star general,” according to the affidavit.
Dounouk saw a large township truck’s lights were flashing and its door was open, and allegedly found a fuel credit card and registration and insurance paperwork from the truck in Wetzel’s pocket, according to the affidavit.
Wetzel was charged with one misdemeanor count each of defiant trespass, theft from a motor vehicle, and theft, according to the docket.
