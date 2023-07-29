A man is accused of removing items from a from a vehicle at the Straban Township municipal complex, 1701 Granite Station Road.

Terry Wetzel, 30, of Mount Airy, Md., was charged with defiant trespass and other offenses and held at Adams County Prison unable to post cash bail of $2,500, according to a magisterial docket.

 

