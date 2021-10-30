Beginning this year, the fall turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes Adams County, will again be closed for several years, according to a Pennsylvania Game Commission release issued Friday.
“Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is three years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent. The closed fall season allows higher survival to next spring’s nesting season with more hens available to nest and raise young which could result in a more rapid turkey population increase than without a closed season,” the release reads.
