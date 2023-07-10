After almost 20 years of visiting and surveying historic barns, a team of volunteers from the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC)Barn Preservation Project recently added the 400th barn to the register of historic Adams County Barns.
Barn owners Wayne and Leila Flickinger and their daughters, Alayna and Sarah, welcomed the barn surveyors to their three-gable Pennsylvania barn, built in 1901, along the Cashtown Road just north of the Lincoln Highway, according to an HGAC release.
The Flickingers have owned the barn since 2021, and wasted no time in securing the longevity of the barn by replacing gutters, repointing the masonry foundation and making other repairs. Although three-gable barns are very common in some parts of Pennsylvania, they are somewhat rare in Adams County and the survey team relished the opportunity to photograph and measure such a barn that has been so well maintained.
By placing their barn on the HGAC Barn Register, the Flickingers are now eligible to apply for a barn preservation grant from HGAC and to receive discounts on paint purchases from the Gettysburg Sherwin-Williams paint store, according to the release.
Since 2013, more than 40 barn owners whose barns are on the register, have received grants to help pay for the preservation of these historic structures. Barn owners also receive a semi-annual newsletter published by the Barn Preservation Project to share information about barn preservation, restoration and rehabilitation.
Anyone who owns a barn and would like to have it added to the register should call Curt Musselman, Barn Preservation Project executive director, at 717-659-8827.
The HGAC Barn Preservation Project is a grass-roots effort that recognizes the important role played by barn owners in preserving the historic architectural resources and landscapes within Adams County.
Bob McIlhenny, director of development for the Barn Preservation Project, noted even folks who don’t own barns can still help by making a donation or sponsoring one of HGAC’s events.
The major fundraising event that provides money for barn grants is the Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County held each September. This year the tour is being held on Sept. 16, and tickets are now available either on Eventbrite or on the HGAC website, www.HGAConline.org. Information about sponsorships of the tour is also available on the website under the DONATE tab by clicking on “Sponsorship Prospectus.” For more information, call McIlhenny at 717-420-6500.
