barn

Historic Gettysburg Adams County recently surveyed its 400th barn, located near Cashtown. Shown are survey team members, from left, Kendra Debany, Marcia Kile, Bruce Kile and Curt Musselman with barn owners Wayne, Leila and Sarah Flickinger.(Submitted Photo)

After almost 20 years of visiting and surveying historic barns, a team of volunteers from the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC)Barn Preservation Project recently added the 400th barn to the register of historic Adams County Barns.

Barn owners Wayne and Leila Flickinger and their daughters, Alayna and Sarah, welcomed the barn surveyors to their three-gable Pennsylvania barn, built in 1901, along the Cashtown Road just north of the Lincoln Highway, according to an HGAC release.

