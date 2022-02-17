Registration is open for the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign, according to a release from the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program.
The clean-up is a community improvement initiative, according to the release.
“Register a community improvement event from March 1 through May 31 and receive free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by support from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT, as supplies last. Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and education events and must be registered at keeppabeautiful.org to receive free cleanup supplies,” the release reads.
As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal, free of charge or at a reduced rate for registered program participants, at participating landfills from April 1-30, with prior approval.
“Cleaning up your neighborhood is one of the best investments you can make. Whether you have vacant lots plagued with debris, natural areas that experience illegal dumping or litter scattered and blown from other sources, any neighborhood can be lifted up by the positive action. We invite all Pennsylvanians, individuals, friends, family and organized groups to join us this spring to clean up vacant lots, streets and riverbanks, plant gardens and trees or mulch a local playground. Join us for Pick Up Pennsylvania and make a difference in your neighborhood,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Litter negatively impacts the environment, waterways, property taxes, home values, tourism, businesses and the safety of neighborhoods, according to the release. Cleaning up litter and making small improvements to our shared community spaces, like planting a tree or flowers or painting a community structure helps create safer, healthier and more livable neighborhoods.
Last year from March through May, 60,505 people participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania. Over 2.2 million pounds of trash was picked up and 102,155 trees, flowers and other greens were planted, the release reads.
“We are so grateful to our sponsors and volunteers who support this program by getting their friends, family and colleagues involved in neighborhood improvements. We’re hoping even more people turn out for this years event. It’s amazing what can be accomplished in a few short hours,” said Reiter.
To host an event, join an event near you or to inquire about free supplies and trash disposal, visit keeppabeautiful.org or contact Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful recommends following all federal, state and local health and safety guidelines for COVID in effect at the time of the event.
Current 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania supporters include: The Giant Company, GreenPrint, Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, Coca-Cola, Mahantango Enterprises, Wegmans Food Markets Inc., Vistra Energy, Giant Eagle and Republic Services, according to the release.
Anyone interested in becoming a supporter of the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative should contact Reiter at 724-836-4121, or sreiter@keeppabeautiful.org.
