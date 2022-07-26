Carroll Valley Borough Police Department welcomes the community to celebrate its 15th National Night Out on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the community focused nationwide event is to strengthen relationships between the citizens and those who have taken an oath to protect them.
This year will be a small but mighty event, and everyone throughout Carroll Valley and Fairfield is invited to join together and spend the evening outside at Carroll Valley Commons with neighbors and law enforcement.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” Police Chief Richard Hileman II said. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Mayor Ron Harris was excited for the opportunity to have the community meet its local law enforcement in a casual, positive environment.
Most of the general public’s only interaction with police is when something negative is happening, and National Night Out is a perfect way to put faces to first responders, he said.
The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, build support and participation in local anti-crime programs, and represent a welcoming community spirit.
Carroll Valley National Night Out will feature activities, music, games, child safety education, emergency vehicles to explore, as well as an array of vendors, organization representatives, and more.
Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided for children aged 12 and under.
Everyone is also encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs as the police department will host Movies in the Park with “Zootopia,” beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Carroll Valley’s National Night Out event is just one of thousands of celebrations held on the first Tuesday in August each year. The goal of the community event is to promote police-community partnerships and camaraderie to create safer, kinder neighborhoods in which to live.
Shining a community spotlight that is as bright as Carroll Valley’s annual fireworks, National Night Out promises an evening of fun, education, and collaboration for a true sense of community.
More information about Carroll Valley’s community evening can be found by contacting Mayor Harris at 301-606-2021.
More information about nationwide community National Night Out event can be found at https://natw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.