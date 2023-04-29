U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, joined forced with other U.S. Senators in introducing the Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act, legislation that is included in Casey’s HCBS Access Act, to support the recruitment, training, and retention of direct care workers and family caregivers, according to a release from Casey’s office.

“The caregiving crisis in this country corners many Americans into upending their careers and living on poverty wages or performing unpaid caregiving for family members because they have no other options. This is not the way that a great Nation treats its workers and families,” said Casey. “This legislation would ensure that paid caregivers can receive family-sustaining wages and continue to provide essential care to older adults and people with disabilities.”

