The Officers for The Union and The Ladies for The Union living history groups, in conjunction with the opening of the Rupp House Children’s Museum Sept. 4-5, will present a Civil War living history weekend encampment, according to a release from the living history group.
The encampment will be in the side yard of the Rupp House on Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., according to the release.
