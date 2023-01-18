majestic

The Reduced Shakespeare Company presents The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater. Tickets are available now at the box office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, 717-337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater welcomes the nationally-renowned comedy troupe the Reduced Shakespeare Company on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m., presenting their raucously funny The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged).

The performance is made possible by 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund, according to a Majestic release.

