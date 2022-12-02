Ike in Korea

President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower visits with men of the 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, during a tour on Dec. 4, 1952, in Korea. The parka Eisenhower is wearing is now on display at the Gettysburg NMP Museum and Visitor Center. (Photo courtesy of Eisenhower Presidential Library)

The National Park Service (NPS) acquired a rare artifact through the philanthropic support of the Gettysburg Foundation, the winter parka President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower wore during a secret visit to Korea in December 1952, according to an NPS release.

The NPS unveiled the parka in a new temporary exhibit at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center during the recent Gettysburg Foundation Gala.

 

