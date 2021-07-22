The Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg will come to life starting Friday, July 23, transforming into a prehistoric setting with more than 55 dinosaurs and fossils of all sizes, a paleontological camp, and even an erupting volcano, as part of The Jurassic Encounter.
This life-sized dinosaur drive-thru exhibit will create a first-of-its kind attraction in the area that is a blend of entertainment and education suited for all ages, according to a Bennis release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.