AARP Pennsylvania is urging all state residents to be vigilant about cryptocurrency scams in 2023.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, fraud involving crypto investment schemes and crypto as payment in other schemes skyrocketed in 2022, according to an AARP release. Reported losses exceeded $1 billion.

