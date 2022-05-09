National Prevention Week (NPW) is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness and action around substance use prevention and the promotion of positive mental health.
This year, this national initiative, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will take place May 8-14.
Various events and promotions of Prevention Week are planned across the nation, guided in Pennsylvania by the Commonwealth Prevention Alliance and locally, through the Collaborating For Youth (CFY) coalition, according to a CFY release. The theme of the 2022 Prevention Week is “Prevention Happens Here.”
“In Adams County, this could never be more true,” the release reads.
Collaborating For Youth is Adams County’s community-based, data-driven coalition that works to support positive youth development and substance free, positive futures.
If you’ve had youth in area schools over the past two decades, chances are a CFY program or project touched their lives. CFY was born out of a desire on the part of community residents and leaders to make community-wide changes which would improve the lives and futures of youth in Adams County, according to the release.
A coalition was formed which included 20-30 members including schools, churches, government, not for profits, health care, parents, and interested citizens. The group was interested in doing something big that would have an impact for years to come.
“That was over 20 years ago and CFY is growing, supporting more services than ever and engaging new community groups to assure that we are driven by the voices in our community we seek to serve,” the release reads.
This week, in observance of prevention week Collaborating For Youth highlights local efforts to support substance free youth and support positive youth development. CFY’s activities help communities across the county and are possible because of wide-spread support in the Adams County community, one that truly cares about residents, especially youth.
“We will be discussing concepts like youth leadership, equity, youth mental health and resilience, overdose prevention, and our vision for the next 20 years. We look forward to furthering a positive dialogue around our region’s most valuable asset, our people. We hope you will join us in celebrating prevention this week,” the release reads.
For more information, visit www.cfygettysburg.com.
