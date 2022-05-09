Gettysburg Area High School students raised more than $52,000 for the Four Diamonds Foundation, which funds childhood cancer care, treatment, and research.
At the heart of the success was a Mini-THON event April 29, according to one of its organizers, student Joey Wagner.
The event at Warrior Stadium was “a smaller version of Penn State’s THON,” according to Wagner.
Students were encouraged to stay on the move throughout the whole eight-hour event, which included “fun activities such as knockerball, inflatables, spikeball, and other outdoor activities,” Wagner said.
“We also asked for volunteers to donate their hair to Locks of Love,” which provides wigs for cancer patients who lose their hair during chemotherapy, said Wagner.
“At the end of the night, we invited guest speaker Kate Tuckey to share her daughter's ongoing battle with childhood cancer. Then we revealed the money total. One week before April 29, we were sitting well below our goal at about $38,000. In the week of Mini-THON, we raised over $14,000 to bring our total up to $52,183.27,” according to Wagner.
“We made our financial goal $50,000 at the start of the year and asked students to raise a minimum of $100 to gain entry into our main event. This goal was quite ambitious considering that in the past three years combined our total amount of money raised is less than $50,000. Students raised money by attending some of our smaller events throughout the year, and by sharing their Donor Drive on social media,” Wagner said.
