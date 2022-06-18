The Sound of Music, a perennial favorite about a problem named Maria, graces the Totem Pole Playhouse stage through July 3, according to a release from the area theater.
This final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein stars Ken Griggs, of Chambersburg, as Capt. Von Trapp. Griggs was last seen at Totem Pole as the irritable Uncle Stanley in Smoke on the Mountain and Judge Turpin in Sweeney Todd at Gettysburg Community Theatre.
Natalie Szczerba makes her Totem Pole Playhouse debut as Maria. She has appeared on many cruise lines and many regional theaters in Mama Mia!, The Music Man, The Fantasticks, Jekyll & Hyde. Following her Totem Pole appearance she will appear in Beehive! at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Bailey Jordan Reeves joins the cast as Baroness Elsa Schrader. Reeves has experience in regional theaters across the country and performed internationally for Disney Cruise Lines as a Main-Stage cast member.
Mother Abbess will be portrayed by Elisabeth Turchi who is best known for her versatility as an artist in her diverse roles she has performed from comic to dramatic. The role of Max Detweiler will be portrayed by Bill Eissler who filled the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Totem Pole’s 2021 production of A Christmas Carol at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater.
Stealing the hearts of the audiences as the von Trapp children are Amber Emerson (Liesl), Jasper Wakefield (Friedrich), Cadence Roll (Louisa), Adam Sweeney (Kurt), Mya Camacho (Brigitta), Layla Camacho (Marta) and Annabelle Deinlein (Gretl).
Colin Robertson appears as Leisl’s boyfriend, Rolf Gruber. Other cast members: Michael Krikorian (Fraz), Joan Crooks (Frau Schmidt), Herr Zeller ( Adam Wennick), Kohl Pilgrim (Baron Elberfield/Admiral Von Schreiber) and Elliott Wakefield (Ensemble).
Portraying the Nuns of the Nonnberg Abbey are Olivia Bailey, Bailey Hovermale, and Brooklyn Roll. Michael Krikorian
The Sound of Music is considered to be the world’s most beloved musical. The original Broadway production starred Mary Martin as Maria and won five Tony Awards in 1959 including Best Musical, then went on to cinematic history with Julie Andrews in the starring role.
The show features some of the most delightfully infectious songs of all time, an endearing love story set in Austria at the dawn of World War II and one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre. Come hear your favorite songs, “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and of course, “The Sound of Music.”
Ticket information
To reach the box office, call 717-352-2164, or visit the website at www.totempoleplayhouse.org.
Tickets: $50.00, discounted group and student rates are available.
A preview show is set for Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at a discounted rate of $35.00.
The performance schedule includes evening performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Direction and Design
Direction/Choreographer: Luke Reed
Assistant Director: Mallory Kravitz
Musical Direction: Darren Server
Set Design Jonathan: Dahm Robertson
Costumes: Marcia Hahn
Production Manager: Joshua Zietak
Lighting Design: Jonathan Stiles
Sound Design: Adam Grabowski
Stage Management: Robert Coppersmith
Properties: Cyd Tokar
Technical Director: Joshua Zietak
About Totem Pole Playhouse
Totem Pole Playhouse is a nonprofit, professional summer theater located in the middle of Caledonia State Park, Fayetteville. Totem Pole Playhouse, “America’s Summer Theater,” began its life in a small converted auto shop in 1950 and has gone on to become one of the best known and highly-regarded summer theaters in the United States. The 70th anniversary celebration was delayed due to the worldwide pandemic but will be recognized this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.