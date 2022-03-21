North American energy delivery company, Enbridge, will be the premiere event sponsor for the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) seventh annual Tee it Up Fore the Arts golf tournament, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at The Links at Gettysburg, according to an ACAC release.
Registration for the event begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
“We are so grateful when corporations like Enbridge recognize the importance of the work we do and give back to the community through programs like their Fueling Futures grant,” said ACAC Executive Director Leona Rega.
"Enbridge is proud to support the work done by the Adams County Arts Council in making the arts accessible to so many in the community,” said Max Bergeron, Enbridge’s manager of stakeholder relations.
Other sponsors for the event include Gold Sponsor, KVG LLC, and Cart Sponsors, SPG Capital and Cross Country Mortgage. Haverfield Aviation has offered to sponsor the tournament’s second annual Helicopter Ball Drop, which allows participants to compete for cash prizes whether they attend the event or not, according to the release.
Sponsorship opportunities for event signage through the Platinum level are still available, and registration is open for teams ready to enjoy a fantastic day of golf at The Links, according to the release. The tournament promises a fantastic day of outdoor fun complete with great golf, food provided by Biggerstaff’s Catering, drinks, raffles, door prizes, and contests.
Funds raised at the 2022 golf tournament will support ACAC programs at the Arts Education Center in downtown Gettysburg and throughout Adams County, which prioritize accessibility for low-to-moderate income youth and their families, seniors, the Hispanic/migrant population, and participants in the new Healing Arts program, according to the release.
Sponsors and players can find more information and register online at www.adamsarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.